Acqua Campus among the protagonists of Macfrut 2022

The agreement between Macfrut and Acqua Campus extends and strengthens in anticipation of the new edition of 2022 international fruit and vegetable fair at Rimini Expo Center 4-6 May. Technology in the field will be the protagonist of dynamic area of the fair once again desired by the organizers in agreement with Anbi (National Association of Italian reclamation) and with the Cer (Emiliano Romagnolo channel) which is responsible for design and management of interactive stand.

Acqua Campus presents cutting-edge solutions in the dynamic area of the fair to make water and nutrients more efficient, and to make agricultural activities more sustainable, both from an economic and environmental point of view. Interconnected technologies for irrigation will return to the field (which at the same time can enjoy the benefits provided for by the budget law - tax credit): sensors for monitoring water and soils, weather stations, control units for the automation of systems, systems for fertigation and anti-frost systems.

Anbi and Cer present the evolution of the already tested Irriframe service which after 10 years of widespread use throughout Italy will return with a new look and new functions. "The irrigation service born in Emilia Romagna, now offered on 7 million hectares throughout the nation, starts from Rimini", a press release communicates. The president of Cer Nicola Dalmonte, commented: "it has a totally renewed layout, now more user-friendly, with new functions that can be managed directly from the integrated satellite maps, like a real platform capable of managing field monitoring data in entrance and the automation functions of the irrigation system, at the exit". With the new version of Irriframe, it will be possible to manage your farm in a fully automated manner. Thanks to the new App, all functions can be managed by smartphone. In the area dynamics of Macfrut it will be possible to try the new service, thanks to the presence of Acqua Campus expert technicians and the latest generation irrigation systems in operation.