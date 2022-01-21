Consorzio Melinda takes over AD Chini

At the end of 2021, the signing took place in Cles, which formalizes the acquisition by the Melinda Consortium, one of the main European companies in the fruit and vegetable market, of AD Chini, a company active in the fruit-based processed market. Thus a “Melinda transformed” is born, which however is a provisional denomination of the new business, the real name of this branch of the company is in fact still being studied by the subjects involved.

The company, with its 400,000 tons of apples per year produced in the Trentino area in the Val di Non and Val di Sole, equal to about 20% of the national average production, represents 4,000 consortium family farms in 16 cooperatives that grow around 6,700 hectares of apple orchards. The Consortium generates an average turnover of around 300 million Euros and offers job opportunities to over 1,300 employees, generating for many local businesses an important economic induced which for 70% remains invested in the Region. In relation to consumers, the brand boasts 99% recognition in Italy, thanks to the "Blue Stamp", applied only to fruits with distinctive aesthetic and organoleptic characteristics.

AD Chini srl, founded by Danilo and Adriana Chini in 1988, has been led up to now by the daughters Elisa and Valentina Chini. The company is based in Cles, in Val di Non, and its mission is to obtain 100% natural, light snacks suitable for all targets from fruit. In 2021, the company closed the year positively, with a growth of 5%.

The acquisition had been under consideration for several months. According to the main idea, the new “Melinda transformed” will be managed as an autonomous business unit of the Melinda Consortium. The two companies will work in close synergy to manage the production and distribution of products deriving from fruit processing useful for increasing brand awareness and equity and strengthening the presence of the brand within departments other than fruit and vegetables. After an initial phase of consolidation, the plan provides for an expansion of the current offer both in terms of references of existing products and as regards novelties useful for intercepting new trends and market targets. The first strategic indications of the new course are already outlined with development objectives both in terms of pieces produced (mousse, squeez, snacks and bars), and in terms of turnover.