Lidl continues to grow in Italy

Lidl Italia reaches an important milestone thanks to the inauguration of the 700th store in Italy: yesterday , in the presence of the Councilor for Economic Development and Labor Policies Alessia Cappello and the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, it opened to the public a new store in Milan in Via Ripamonti 175.

With this new opening, Lidl has 19 supermarkets in the Milanese capital, where the brand first established itself in 1995 and where it has invested around 50 million euros in recent years.

The new Lidl is located in the Vigentino district in one of the longest streets in Milan, which starts from the center and ends in the south of the city. The sales area, of approximately 1400 m², develops on the ground floor of an existing building, previously occupied by other commercial activities, with a consequent zero consumption of land. The building is completed by a large car park on the roof and further level parking spaces to offer customers a total of about 65 stalls. The structure is the result of a real estate project that pays attention to the environment and energy efficiency, as it has an internal LED lighting system that allows you to save more than 50% compared to normal lighting, as well as boasting a supply energy coming entirely from renewable sources.

In addition, the new store will be supplied by Lidl Italia's second electric motor, after the one announced in . Scania's BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) electric vehicle, which has been in circulation since the beginning of 2022, has a range of approximately 250 km and is equipped with a refrigerated box of 23 Europallets refrigerated with liquid nitrogen, a combination supplied by LC3 Trasporti which it allows to completely reduce CO2, fine dust and NOX emissions and to eliminate noise pollution.