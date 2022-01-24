Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Amìo (legumes): relaunch operation
The Nuova Ilta has French companies and a fund as partners
Nuova Ilta Srl, a company owned by Ciacam, Sabarot Wassner and the investment fund Menara Investments SA, has acquired the business branch of Ilta Alimentare Spa, a Venetian company operating in the European market of legumes, cereals and ready meals with the Amìo brand. The operation allows the preservation of human resources, the acquisition of the Amìo brand and the highly automated production p...
EFA News - European Food Agency