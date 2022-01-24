Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
The alcoholic beverages market is growing: wine is worth over 240 billion
Border Growth Capital and Vino.com photograph the numbers of the wine shop of the present
In 2021, the world market for alcoholic beverages and its five segments (wine, spirits, beer, cider, ready to drink) reached the value of 1,317 billion euros for an estimated 5-year CAGR (2020-2025) of 5, 5%. A rapidly growing sector that is increasingly diversified between in-store and online purchasing solutions. The driving force is beer (42% of the total world market), followed by spirits (35%)...
