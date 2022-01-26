Macfrut 2022 introduces itself to Africa

"Macfrut 2022: Italian fruit and vegetable excellence opportunity for African countries and the Middle East area". This is the fil rouge of the webinar aimed at the Italian embassies in Africa which on Monday 24 January saw the participation of over 60 ambassadors, commercial staff, Ice-Agenzia offices, Aics (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation) and Unido (United Nations Industrial Development Organization).

Promoted by Cesena Fiera, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ice-Agency, the meeting was the continuation of a similar initiative held last week aimed at African embassies in Italy, again on the theme Macfrut 2022, also with the participation of over 60 institutional representatives.

Antonio Montanari, vice president of Confindustria Assafrica Mediterraneo, opened last Monday: "among the five priorities outlined by the African Development Bank, the High Five's, there is 'Feed Africa': feeding Africa, which objective of promoting the development of sustainable, inclusive and business-oriented agriculture on the Continent. To achieve these objectives it is therefore necessary to work with national governments, regional communities, the private sector and to create synergy as a country system to ensure that Italy is considered a central player in this supply chain. In this context, Macfrut plays an important role in promoting specific supply chain projects, which can be development drivers for the continent and to which Italian companies can make a fundamental contribution in terms of know-how and industrial innovation".

Among the projects in the field of Macfrut 2022, the Africa Days, three days of events on the opportunities for companies in the fruit and vegetable sector on the continent. From 4 to 6 May, the general states of African fruit and vegetables will be hosted, there will be the presentation of Aics international cooperation projects, and focuses on specific countries will also be promoted to present companies with market opportunities in great development. The general manager of Ice-Agenzia Roberto Luongo focused on the projects put in place: "In the program Lab Innova, Demo Farm, incoming buyers and b2b meetings in the main trade fairs. We want to increase the Italian presence in Africa and this is only possible through teamwork involving the Farnesina, Aics, Assafrica and Ice".