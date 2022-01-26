Fileni is officially a B Corp

Fileni Alimentare Spa is officially a B Corp, and, according to the company, is the first in the world that raises and produces meat to achieve certification. The Marche-based company therefore joins the global network of over 4000 companies certified by the non-profit B Lab that stand out for their commitment to combining profit, creating value for society and attention to the environment.

The B Corp, which in Italy are more than 130, integrate and promote a new economic paradigm that sees business as a fundamental tool for creating well-being for people and the planet. The Fileni Group has chosen to embrace this vision "aware of how only the creation of social and environmental value, together with organic as the most advanced point of the Italian ecological transition, can strengthen the competitiveness of the agri-food system and contribute to the recovery of the country and the resolution of the great problems of the 21st century", reports a press release.

This milestone, achieved with the support of Nativa, Regenerative Design Company that accelerates the evolution of companies towards regenerative paradigms, represents the recognition of a twenty-year sustainable innovation path characterized by the use of 100% renewable energy within the factories, the conversion of almost all production into antibiotic free, the preparation of the sustainability report extended to the entire supply chain, the adoption of the qualification of Benefit Company. In fact, in 2021 the company had evolved its legal form into a Benefit Company, formalizing within the statute the commitment to pursue objectives of the common good.

"Now, with a renewed motivation like B Corp, Fileni projects into the future other ambitious projects to contribute to positively transform the global economy, committing itself to creating a model of a regenerative, open, interdependent and replicable supply chain, capable of inspiring development of responsible companies, local communities and the territory", announces the company in a press release.