Aromatic herbs: Magnani joins the Herbex Group

Magnani Srl becomes part of the international Herbex group, one of the main producers and distributors of fresh aromatic herbs in Europe. The partnership was signed through the acquisition of a majority stake in Magnani Srl by Herbex, financed through a capital increase by the shareholders, the private equity fund Nazca Capital and the founder Jaime Visquert. The Magnani family will continue to run the business.

The company has a turnover of over 9 million Euros, generated mainly by its own brand in the large-scale distribution channel. It belongs to a supply chain of Italian producers of fresh aromatic herbs, manages and packages the product in a 2,000 m2 logistic packaging facility in Montecchio Emilia (Re) where 80 people work. Thanks to the entry into the Herbex group, the company will continue with a project of growth and strengthening of its organization, enhancing its Italian production chain, diversifying production and offering a better service to its customers with a wider range of products, greater faster availability and response times.

This is the first acquisition made by Herbex as part of an ambitious growth plan at European level which expects to exceed 80 million euros in revenues in three years thanks both to acquisitions of other European operators with solid market positions and to the development staff of the Group. Founded in 1984 and owned by Nazca Capital since 2018, the company based in El Ejido (Almeria) has a turnover of more than 60 million Euros, of which more than 75% is generated outside Spain.

Marco Magnani, partner and general manager of Magnani, said: "We are facing this new stage with enthusiasm and motivation. Becoming part of the multinational leader in the European market will help us strengthen the organization and enhance our Italian production chain, both local and European level, opening new commercial channels for our products. The goal is to continue on the path of growth while maintaining our business model focused on the customer and on the highest level of service".