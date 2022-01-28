Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Pol Roger takes over 20% of Compagnia del Vino
The agreement allows the French fashion house to consolidate its presence in Italy
Champagne Pol Roger takes root in Italy and enters the partnership of Compagnia del Vino which distributes the brand since 2015. The Maison - loved by Winston Churchill and official supplier of the British Crown - has signed an agreement with Compagnia del Vino for the purchase 20% of the company shares, through a capital increase. The signature thus seals the union between Pol Roger (170 years of...
EFA News - European Food Agency