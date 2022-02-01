Top Employer 2022: Lidl Italia is confirmed among the best

Lidl Italia, a supermarket chain with 700 outlets in our country, has been awarded the Top Employer award for the sixth consecutive year. The award of the Top Employers Institute, is an international certification body for HR excellence. For the year 2022 the company was included among the "Top Employers Italy" and, having obtained the same national recognition in more than 5 European countries, it is also among the "Top Employers Europe", confirming itself again in both categories.

The Top Employers Institute, founded in 1991 and present in Italy since 2008, certifies companies based on participation and the results achieved in a survey on HR Best Practices. The survey covers 6 areas of Human Resources and analyzes 20 different topics, including HR Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Training, Wellness and Diversity and Inclusion.

In a message addressed to all collaborators, Sebastiano Sacilotto, Human Resources Director of Lidl Italy, commented: "We are proud to receive the prestigious certification of the Top Employers Institute, a network thanks to which we have the opportunity to interact with best best practices in the HR field, making our work environment increasingly oriented towards excellence. This recognition takes on an even more significant value in this particular historical moment in which, despite being called to face new challenges, we have never stopped investing in people".