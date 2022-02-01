Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Mondelēz Int., A year to be framed
Revenues of $ 28.7 billion (+ 8%), net profit of 4.3 billion (+ 21%)
Mondelēz International - the American corporation of the Oreo, Milka, Toblerone, Cadbury, Philadelphia etc. brands. - presented the results of 2021 with strong growth numbers. Total net revenues amounted to $ 28.72 billion (+ 8% compared to 2020), with organic growth of 5.2% to which was added the contribution of company acquisitions (Give & Go, Hu, Grenade & Gourmet Food). The gross operating profit...
EFA News - European Food Agency