Fieravicola Poultry Forum & B2B introduces itself

The first edition of Fieravicola Poultry Forum & B2B will be presented online on the platform (Zoom) on February 2 at 11am. The Poultry Forum is an international event that will alternate with Fieravicola, proposing itself as an in-depth moment to maintain continuous contact with the poultry sector, systematically building a network for the entire supply chain, explains a note.

Promoted by Fieravicola in collaboration with Assoavi and Unaitalia, it will take place simultaneously in Macfrut from 4 to 6 May 2022 at the Rimini Expo Center. It will host a first day dedicated to the enhancement of the finished product, a second day dedicated to international issues and a session dedicated to technical-scientific aspects with experts from all over the world in collaboration with WPSA (World's Poultry Science Association), Sipa (Italian Society of Pathology aviaria) and Asic (Italian scientific association of rabbit farming).

The presentation on the agenda on Wednesday 2 February will go into detail on this initiative and the three days in which it is structured. The webinar is opened by the presentation of the president of Macfrut and Fieravicola Renzo Piraccini. This will be followed by a focus on the Italian market by Stefano Gagliardi, general manager Assoavi, a focus on the international market with the intervention of Lara Sanfrancesco, general manager of Unaitalia and some scientific insights by Martino Cassandro, president of WPSA and by Mattia Cecchinato, president Sipa.

Those interested in participating can find the link to register for the event here.