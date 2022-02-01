Parma Ham returns to exhibition in the United States

After a few years of hiatus imposed by the pandemic, Parma ham returns in the United States to participate in the Winter Fancy Food Show which will be held from 6 to 8 February exceptionally in Las Vegas. "We are still experiencing moments of great uncertainty, but it is necessary to look ahead and somehow return to normality, also by participating in one of the most interesting trade fairs", declared Alessandro Utini, president of the Parma Ham Consortium.

The Winter Fancy Food is a fair that takes place in the country at the most significant moment for Parma ham in terms of exports: the United States in fact recorded a growth of over 10% in 2021 in the pre-sliced product in trays, thus becoming the first foreign market. "A segment that we hope to consolidate with investments and specific enhancement initiatives. In general, North America is an area capable of offering many opportunities for certified quality products such as ours", added Utini.



Italian excellence will be present at the Winter Fancy Food as part of HamChee, the promotional program, co-financed by the EU, carried out in collaboration with other Dop products, partners in the project. HamChee caters to the North American, US and Canadian markets, with the aim of enhancing excellent agri-food products and transferring information and knowledge to consumers on the quality and safety of PDO products, a true Italian food and wine heritage. Another strategic element of the project is the widening of the territorial limits to favor the penetration in new areas where the products are still not very distributed.

The promotional program features a varied calendar of activities to address different audiences which includes, among other things: press campaigns; involvement of food bloggers and influencers; distribution of newsletters dedicated to PDO products, initiatives with retail outlets and restaurants, tastings and training meetings with operators.