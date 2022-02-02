Evoca (vending machine) rewards with new loyalty program

News for all vending operators: thanks to Breasy, the free app powered by Newis (Evoca group) for machines equipped with the Hi! Cashless payment system, it is possible to launch promotions and loyalty programs in total autonomy and remotely, that reward their customers with cashback amounts.

To access the Breasy Loyalty Program and obtain the expected refund, the user must only consent to receive promotions and discounts, and then enable push notifications, which will notify him of the duration of the promotion and the actual crediting of the cashback.

With Breasy, the whole process of product selection, personalization and purchase from vending machines can take place directly from the smartphone in touchless mode, without touching the machine. Furthermore, with the “Check the queue” function, you can check at any time how many people are waiting in front of the dispenser: this guarantees greater health safety, thanks to social distancing.

Breasy is a product of Newis, the brand that brings together the digital solutions and payment systems of the Evoca group, and is integrated into a wide range of offers that allow operators to manage their fleet of machines remotely, obtaining important operational efficiencies.