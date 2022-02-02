Longino & Cardenal: e-commerce grows "beyond expectations"

Longino & Cardenal SpA active in the research, selection and distribution of rare and precious foods, announces the performance of the e-commerce platform www.shoplongino.it. Launched in June 2020, e-commerce confirms the growth and interest of retail consumers also in 2021, with higher turnover in each comparison month compared to 2020 (June-December), beyond expectations.

In particular, in 2021 the platform recorded 1.151 million accesses (+ 164% yoy), 9,406 orders (+ 193% yoy), with a conversion rate growing by 8.5% yoy and a recurring buyer rate equal to 30% (28% in 2020), confirming customer satisfaction in terms of products, online platform and delivery service. The most purchased product categories are meat, with evidence of the Japanese Wagyu, and fish specialties, including the ready-to-use Don Gambero (red shrimp tartare), Glacier 51 and Longino & Cardenal Caviar. Thanks to the positive feedback and the renewed digital strategy, the management expects to launch e-commerce in Dubai and Hong Kong within the half year.

Riccardo Uleri, CEO and majority shareholder of L&C, commented: "we are very satisfied with the excellent performance of e-commerce which has allowed us to launch, with a solid strategy, the new B2C direct sales channel in addition to the traditional B2B. We have grown in all performance indicators, including turnover, in each month of comparison with 2020 and, thanks to the digital innovation of the entire organizational structure, we are ready to replicate the e-commerce model to the other companies of the Group as well starting from Dubai and Hong Kong".