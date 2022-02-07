Nutriscore, the madness of the black stamp on wine and spirits

"There is never an end to the worst, a system that increasingly plays just the game of multinational test-tube food", thus Luigi Scordamaglia, managing director of Filiera Italia, on the proposal launched by the creator of the Nutriscore, Serge Hercberg (professor of nutrition at the medical faculty of the Sorbonne University in northern Paris) to stamp with a black F products containing even minimal quantities of alcohol, which would affect our wines and our beers. The proposal, in fact, is to add a series of colors and letters, for all drinks that contain alcohol regardless of the strength, in order to highlight the danger to health.

"Another jab against the excellence of Made in Italy", continues the councilor, "correct nutrition must be taught, it is a matter of education, a deceptive labeling system is not enough to help those who still (especially in Northern Europe) do not distinguish between use and abuse, between quality products and food made in the laboratory". "The hope", concludes Scordamaglia ", is that now in the face of this further proposal to worsen the Nutriscore system, the Commission will stop defending it, definitively excluding it from the European harmonization proposal".



