Red Baci arrive on Valentine's Day

Continuing the collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, which this year celebrates the centenary of Baci with special collections, Baci Perugina presents, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, its new limited edition: “Love and Passion”. A red kiss just like love and passion, even in the aluminum wrapping of each individual chocolate, in harmony with the gold-colored lettering.

The taste is the work of the expert chocolatiers of the Perugina school of chocolate, a real creative laboratory where experimentation and innovation are carried out. "This is where the idea of a new recipe was born, able to release a harmony of sensations in perfect balance between them: the soft gianduia heart, crowned by the unmistakable whole hazelnut, is enriched with exquisite raspberry-flavored crystals. Everything is wrapped in a ruby red covering that gives life to a small jewel of delicacy made even more unique by the phrases of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana", says a press release.

"The tradition of Baci Perugina, created with love since 1922, and the creativity of Dolce & Gabbana, come together today in a wide-ranging project, for the entire centenary year, which will reflect the charm and love for Italy, fashion and taste", concludes the company.