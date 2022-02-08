Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Carlsberg: a 2021 with sales "beyond expectations"
Expects lower organic growth in operating profit in 2022 than in 2021
The Danish brewery group Carlsberg has announced that it has achieved sales "above expectations" in the fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2022 it expects organic growth in operating profit below last year's level.In 2021 the group reported organic growth of 13.8%, with revenues of SEK 66.63 billion. Volume growth was 9.3%, with 142.3 million hectoliters sold (Tuborg volume + 17%, Carlsberg + 5%, 1664...
