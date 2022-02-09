Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Masi: Enpaia Foundation acquires 4%
Purchase on the market. Control remains in the hands of the Boscaini family
Masi Agricola, listed on the stock exchange in the “Euronext Growth Milan” index, registered the entry into the capital, with a 4% stake, of the Enpaia Foundation - National Insurance and Assistance Body for Employees and Employees in Agriculture. Control of Masi remains with the Boscaini family, with the brothers Sandro, Bruno and Mario Boscaini who each hold 24.5% of the shares (for a total of 73....
EFA News - European Food Agency