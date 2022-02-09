Superior Taste Award for Chiquita

The International Taste Institute awarded Chiquita the Superior Taste Award for the taste and quality of its "naturally sweet" bananas. Founded in 2005, the Institute is made up of a team of food experts who are dedicated to improving the quality of the food & beverage offer for consumers. "Our mission is to help consumers by improving the food industry, and we are delighted to recognize the company's bananas as an authentic, natural, high-quality product with excellent texture and well-balanced flavors", said Alan Coxon, president of the jury.

To decree the winners, more than 200 independent chefs and sommeliers from over 20 countries evaluated each product according to the rigorous tasting methodology of the International Taste Institute. This methodology consists of an objective evaluation of the product, a blind taste test using the tasting philosophy and a general sensory evaluation. These factors combined determine the overall score and rankings.

Costabile Romano, the company's commercial director for Italy, commented: "the sweetness and versatility of our bananas make them perfect as they are as a nutritious snack, as an addition to a hearty breakfast, or as a healthy alternative for greedy desserts". Each banana contains fiber, vitamin B2 and natural sugars. It is also a source of potassium, an important mineral for proper muscle function and for maintaining normal blood pressure.