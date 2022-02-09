Guangzhou Restaurant digitizes Likoufu Food Co

Guangzhou Restaurant, a Cantonese food company, has implemented the Plm solution of Centric Software, a company that offers enterprise solutions for planning, designing, developing, purchasing and selling products in the fields of clothing, footwear, sports goods, furniture, home design items, cosmetics, food and luxury goods, aimed at achieving strategic and operational objectives of digital transformation.

The food company was founded in 1935, while the Guangzhou Restaurant Group was established in 1991, rated as one of the top ten food and beverage companies in China. Likoufu Food Co., Ltd. the large-scale enterprise, part of the Group, produces hundreds of food items for eight branded product lines. In September 2021, it chose Centric Food and Beverage Plm to create an information-driven platform that spans the entire product lifecycle. The first phase of implementation was completed in just three months and focused on improving R&D coordination, visibility and project management.

"Today's launch is a big step forward for our entire R&D team in moving from the former offline manual mode to digital mode", said Tang Wensheng, CIO of Guangzhou Restaurant Group Technical Center. Feng Deyue, Food Safety Director of the Group's Food Safety Office, adds: "Brand reputation is often compromised by a lack of solid foundations. With the launch of the system, I believe we can lay a solid database for our products and support". Finally, Lv Yizhong, Deputy General Manager of the brand, says: "I hope that Centric Plm's scalability can be leveraged to incorporate more business links for closed-loop management that includes raw materials, formulas, packaging and R&D models on consumer input".