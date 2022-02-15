Roma Food Excel becomes an international fair

Roma Food Excel, the Rome fair dedicated to the food and wine sector scheduled from 24 to 27 April 2022 at Fiera Roma, has officially obtained the "international" qualification from the Lazio Region, regional directorate for economic development, production activities and research, international area and territorial marketing. "It is", comments the organizer Ezio Amendola, "of a further recognition of the importance of Roma Food Excel. A certificate that certifies the value of the event, not only for the Lazio region but for the food and wine sector in international level".

The fair will host numerous food industries, artisanal and semi-industrial producers, and a rich schedule of events aimed at an international audience. Among the initiatives scheduled there will be the world championship of pizza without borders, on 25 and 26 April. 10 competition categories and 250 participants who in two days will exhibit their skills to the juries in a multifunctional exhibition space of over 400 square meters. The first day starts with pizza in a pan, in a shovel, round with a rolling pin, four-handed pizza, surprise pizza and freestyle pizza (individual and team). The second day continues with classic pizza, Neapolitan pizza, pizza by the metre and the freestyle pizza competition (individual and team).

The contest is open to all pizza makers who have reached the age of 18. The registrations opened at the end of December and already from the first days has seen many adhesions. It will be possible to register, subject to exhaustion of available places, until March 4, 2022. On Tuesday April 26, at the end of the races, the awards ceremony will take place. The participation certificates will be delivered to each competitor and the first 3 classified for each category will be awarded. There will also be the assignment of "special prizes" and the pizza chef who will get on the podium for the categories pan, shovel, by the meter, four-handed pizza, surprise pizza, classic, Neapolitan and round with rolling pin (therefore each new champion of the world for each single category) will enter the final of Master Pizza Champion by right, the first TV talent dedicated to pizza that reaches its seventh edition in 2022.