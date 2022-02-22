Spices & Herbs Global Expo at Macfrut 2022

It makes its debut at Macfrut 2022 (Rimini Expo Center 4-6 May), Spices & Herbs Global Expo, the exhibition dedicated to the world of spices, medicinal and aromatic herbs. A unique event in the European exhibition panorama, it consists of an exhibition area with operators from all over the world, business meetings with international buyers, technical workshops with sector experts and product testing through thematic show cooking.

One of the cornerstones of Spice & Herbs Global Expo is precisely the spice and aromatic herbs sector represented in Macfrut by the partnership with Cannamela, a company operating in this market. Born in Bologna in 1956 from the entrepreneurial initiative of the family of the same name, the company is now part of the Montenegro Group. Roberto Pernozzoli , Purchasing Manager of Gruppo Montenegro, explained: "We immediately found ourselves in tune with this Macfrut project, because a characteristic that has always distinguished us is the complete control of the entire production process, starting from the purchase of raw materials. which is carried out directly in the countries of origin, selecting the best crops from all over the world, through long-term partnerships with small and medium-sized producers for a shared sustainable development project. A B2B show in Italy, which gathers and unites both international and Italian sector operators, has great value also for the world of spices and herbs, because it allows you to combine different experiences and knowledge, put them together and stimulate comparison for develop new opportunities, which only a few years ago would have been unthinkable".

During the three-day fair, the experts will take care of an intervention focused on the qualitative and narrative aspects of the supply chain in an international conference, also organizing a show cooking activity more focused on recipes and tasting. The preview presentation to the press of the fair is scheduled for Monday 28 February at 11.00. The event will be held in live streaming on the Zoom platform in two languages (Italian / English). To be accredited, you need to register at this link.