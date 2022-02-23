"The Italian breeding model is made of balance in terms of animal welfare, environmental sustainability, circular economy and environmental protection and despite this it is one of the sectors most penalized by an ideological approach that has nothing to do with reality, with numbers, with the data of a sector that operates in our country with a highly distinctive model and that today we want to claim with pride. We need to support those who live in the countryside every day with animals, shepherds, those who raise suckler cows also to encourage a generational change that can only take place if this difficult job is adequately remunerated not only when there is no product but always". Thus Luigi Scordamaglia, president of Assocarni who spoke at the round table "The new CAP 2023-2027 - future scenarios for the livestock sector" (see EFA News article of 16-2-22 ).

The event, organized by Assocarni and Coldiretti with the unconditional contribution of Msd Animal Health, was held after the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies presented in Brussels the national strategic plan (Psn) for the implementation of the CAP 2023- 2027 which puts in place a unitary strategy of our country on direct payments, common market organizations, rural development, Pnrr and which has courageously put animal husbandry at the center, which is the sector most affected by the CAP reform. Finally, at the end of his introduction, Luigi Scordamaglia thanked Minister Patuanelli and Blasi, head of the European and international policies and rural development department of the Mipaaf, for having understood that supporting animal husbandry means supporting the country.

The following took part in the round table: Alessandro Apolito, Coldiretti's technical service chief, who focused on the effects of the reform on the beef and sheep-goat sectors; the same Blasi, who illustrated the PSN and placed animal welfare as a driver of the new European agricultural policy at the center of his speech; Carlo Angelo Sgoifo Rossi, professor of nutrition and animal nutrition at the University of Milan, instead illustrated how the new measures of sustainability and animal welfare of the new CAP affect the pockets of farmers. Then following the round table, animated by the journalist Andrea Pancani, the discussion entered the heart of the discussion with the interventions of the president of IntercarneItalia Alessandro De Rocco, who highlighted the need to preserve breeding by favoring generational turnover because today young people are not have an incentive to take the baton from your parents.

The vice president of Assocarni with responsibility for the sheep sector and owner of Ilco Piero Camilli spoke on behalf of the sheep supply chain, highlighting the need to preserve pastoralism which has an extraordinary role in preserving the environment even in the most inaccessible areas. "But it is necessary", continued Camilli, "to support the generational change and favor structural interventions". The discussion ended with the intervention of Paolo Sani, CEO of Msd Animal Health.