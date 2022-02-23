Julius Meinl turns 160

Julius Meinl, historic Austrian roasting company with a productive heart in Vicenza, on the occasion of its 160th anniversary renews the recipe of his iconic 1862 Premium blend: this is how 1862 Vienna is born, a new blend of 100% Arabica beans from Africa and Latin America. The mention in Vienna is intended as a tribute to the culture of Viennese cafes, in great ferment in the years in which the company was born. The renewed blend was awarded the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute "for its intense aroma, harmonious taste and golden cream".

The slow and dark roasting of the beans allows to develop an aromatic profile with hints of hazelnut, caramel and malt; the taste is enriched by fruity and spicy notes, "which make it a balanced coffee, round and with an elegant aftertaste", specifies the company. The choice to use beans from Colombian plantations allows the roaster to continue supporting farmers through the Colombian Heritage Project, a program created to support Colombian farmers from 50 farms in the Tolima region with the commitment to improve their skills. and help them obtain Utz certification.

“We are thrilled to relaunch our secret family recipe to our partners and friends from the world of Horeca", says Christina Meinl, the company's Managing Director for Austria. "This blend, first presented in 1862, is born from 160 years of experience and expertise, that is since my great-great-grandfather opened the first shop in Vienna. Today, in our fifth generation, we continue the passionate quest to produce superior quality coffee and offer a meaningful experience". The new design by Matteo Thun also recalls the culture of Viennese coffee shops and the 1862 coffee recipe. It is inspired by the "Kiss of the Muse", famous painting by Paul Cézanne, also known as "The Poet's Dream". Only a few elements: black porcelain, golden logo and an unfinished gold brushstroke.