Macfrut: Turkey will be present for the first time

Turkey, the world's leading producer of cherries, will be at Macfrut (Rimini Expo Center 4-6 May 2022) for the first time with a national stand, together with the main companies in the sector. This is the outcome of these days' mission in the great state of the Middle East, by the President of Macfrut Renzo Piraccini together with Brunella Morandi of the University of Bologna, among the promoters of the International Cherry Symposium. And the Symposium, which will bring together the main global players in the world of cherry trees in Macfrut, has favored the meeting between the international fruit and vegetable fair and the great state between Europe and Asia.

"This new approach of Macfrut, which combines business aspects with those of knowledge, is leading to exceptional results - explains Piraccini-. Having focused on a team of specialists, as in the case of cherry, has so that for a week in our country the main cherry experts from the academic and manufacturing world converge".