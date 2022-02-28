Everything is ready for Sigep 2022 – The Dolce world Expo

Iginio Massari, Luigi Biasetto, Francois Stahl, Davide Malizia, Stefano Laghi, Gino Fabbri and Roberto Rinaldini are the great guest masters of the Pastry Arena (pavilion B5) which at Sigep - The Dolce world Expo will propose, again in attendance from 12 to 16 March at the Rimini Fair, a rich schedule of events. It will range from zero-waste confectionery, to playful confectionery, to Italian regional classics, up to the excellence of cocoa, large leavened products, intolerances and mixing with spirits, presentations of editorial news.

Technique, raw material, sustainability, attention to business are the main themes of the calendar of events dedicated to the pastry and chocolate supply chains of the 43rd edition of Sigep, with a tribute to the gold won by the Italian team at the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie. In the South Hall, the monumental artistic piece with which the team won the world podium will be recreated for the occasion. Internationally renowned pastry chefs will talk to maestro Iginio Massari in the format “Different visions, great ideas”. Furthermore, two new books will be presented by the master from Brescia: “The great Italian pastry - volume 2” with Italian Gourmet and another on the biochemical technique in pastry, as well as his newborn association dedicated to the world of sweets. Italian Gourmet offers a focus on sustainability as a business factor, from zero waste to circular pastry: a theme that will see three great pastry chefs confront each other on the effects and opportunities of the increasing attention of consumers to ethical issues on the origin and use of raw materials, bringing their direct experience on how to face the challenge in pastry shops.

In the stand of the Academy of Italian pastry chefs, talks, show-cooking and events with the protagonists of the Ampi pastry chefs are scheduled every day, but not only. Confederation of Italian Confectioners, will enhance the Italian regional specialties, from babà to cassata. Chocolate becomes the protagonist with meetings and demos curated by Cna pastry chefs and master chocolatiers and with talks on the sustainability of the supply chain by Iila (Italian-Latin American institute) and by Monica Meschini 's International Institute of Chocolate Tasting on sensory analysis of chocolate. Still on the subject of territory, the Academy of Italian sourdough and panettone masters will give an overview of the variations that panettone expresses when it encounters raw materials, history and traditions of the territory. Another iconic product linked to the territory, which returns in the events organized by Confartigianato, is the biscuit from Prato: Massimo Peruzzi and Nicola Giotti try their hand at the classic and airbrushed versions.

For its thirtieth anniversary, Sigep Giovani, excluding for the moment access to the fairgrounds for students from professional institutes, continues its educational mission thanks to a series of demos and talks, specially created by Cast Alimenti and Richemont Club, visible on the digital platform.