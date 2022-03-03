The 12oz retail format lands in Fiumicino

Just 4 months after the opening at the Caravaggio airport in Bergamo Orio al Serio, the 12oz partnership with Areas-MyChef continues to inaugurate a new store in the Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Fiumicino. The 12oz kiosk, specialized in the preparation of long hot and cold caffeine-based drinks, will meet the needs of travelers in the Extra Schengen international flights area.

The travel segment is just one of the many variations offered by the Italian format, which offers a menu of drinks designed primarily for consumption on the go. Here, transit passengers will be able to get their favorite drink in less than 30 seconds, to consume on the spot or take with them while waiting to board for other destinations. Speed is, in fact, one of the main assets of the format.

Fiumicino is the 18th store, which has an ambitious development plan, with direct stores and franchise openings, in Italy and abroad (last October the first store abroad opened in Cyprus). The goal is to reach 700 total points of sale by 2027. Today, Millennials and especially GenZ are increasingly abandoning the habit of consuming carbonated and sugary drinks to choose drinks with simple and quality ingredients, which hydrate, heat or cool depending on the needs, they give energy, perfect to be sipped for a long time during daily activities: travel, study, work, shopping, transfers and so on. “Ours is a flexible, international, young and suitable format for any time of day, including the afternoon, and that is why it gets attention from the actors of the travel segment”, explains David Nathaniel, creator of the format and CEO.