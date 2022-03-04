Sigep 2022: time for competitions for the world of coffee

Coffee artists and expert baristas compete in the Coffee Arena (hall D1) of Sigep, a stage and meeting point for professionals and experts in the sector, in national competitions organized by Sca Italy, the Italian Chapter of the Specialty Coffee Association, and for the international circuit of the World Coffee Championships.

In the five days (at the Rimini fair from 12 to 16 March next), in particular, the Italian Cibc championships (Italian barista café championship) are held for the barista, brewers Cup and Cup Tasters category. On Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 March the Cibc is held, which this year turns twenty, where the barista semifinals are held. The six winners who can access the final compete against each other on Monday 14 March. The final race of the Italian Brewers Cup championship is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15. Winning the race gives access to the World Brewers Cup. Tuesday, March 15, the stage of the Coffee Arena is also dedicated to the semifinal of the Italian Cup Tasters competition, which gives access to the World Cup Tasters Championship. Final and award ceremony scheduled for Wednesday 16 March.

In addition to the competitions, the stage of the Coffee Arena will be animated by presentations of books, documentaries and demonstrations that will enhance the supply chain starting from the producing countries, with the greatest experts in the sector and in collaboration with companies, media and institutions. In addition to this, the area will host ingredients, technologies and small equipment of the most prestigious Made in Italy brands, managing to offer baristas and experts in the sector all the products of the various product categories of the coffee sector.

Do not miss the talks by Iila (an Italian Latin American international organization), which will be held in the Pastry Arena and in the Vision Plaza. Here, in particular, the event will take place in collaboration with Slow Food which will present the Slow Food Coffee Coalition, an inclusive and collaborative network that unites all the protagonists of the coffee supply chain. And then a market focus on the evolution of the barista profession, with new skills from the mastery of the raw material to management and relational skills, to flexibility. And finally the launch of new editorial projects.

The mini-series "The Coffee Hunter" will then be presented at Sigep, starring the award-winning coffee champion Francesco Sanapo who, traveling to Uganda, will tell the "origins" of coffee. Partners of the Coffee Arena are: Cimbali Group, Anfim, Csc - Certified Special Coffees. Main Sponsor: Brita, BWT water + more and DM Italia. Event Sponsor: Alpro, Imperator, Pascucci, Pulycaff, 9bar. Supporter Addaservice: Assocoffee, Bazzara, Metallurgica Motta, Nuova Ricambi Packstyle. Media Partner: Bargiornale.