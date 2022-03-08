Towards the 21st edition of Cibus

The 21st edition of Cibus, the international Italian food fair, will be held from 3 to 6 May 2022. It will be the first major food & beverage exhibition to see the return of foreign buyers in attendance, thanks to the decisive mitigation of the pandemic emergency and the gradual resumption of international flights. Fiere di Parma and Federalimentare, which organize Cibus, foresee the presence of about 3,000 exhibiting companies and the arrival of about 60,000 professional visitors, many of whom from abroad.

Today, March 9, the 21st edition of the fair will be presented during a press conference and the food industry will be reviewed in the light of the latest events, from the increase in the costs of raw materials, to the increases in energy and gas prices, up to logistical question. At 11.00 it will start with the contribution of Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Manlio Di Stefano, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Carlo Ferro, President, Ice - Agency, Ivano Vacondio , President of Federalimentare and Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma will then speak.

