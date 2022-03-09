It does not receive public funding
Pernod Ricard buys the wines of Château Sainte Marguerite

An agreement has been signed to acquire a majority stake in the French winery

Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the French winery Château Sainte Marguerite. The latter's wines will enrich the luxury segment of Pernod's portfolio, joining the company's Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. The winery will continue to carry out its production business with the current team.Founder Jean-Pierre Fayard said: "Château Sainte Marguerite is...

