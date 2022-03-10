Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Amorim Cork will produce in Italy 700 million caps in 2022
The Italian branch of the Portuguese company had a turnover of 70.5 million in 2021
Amorim Cork Italia, the fliale of the world-leading Portuguese multinational, recorded 14% production of cork closures in 2021 compared to the previous year, with a consolidated turnover in Italy of 70.5 million euros and a newborn second shift of production, for a total of 70 employees, also involved in over 14 work-life balance projects.In Italy, the company based in Conegliano has reached the number...
EFA News - European Food Agency