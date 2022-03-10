At Macfrut 2022 the Biosolutions International Event

The program of technical discussions has been defined in the Biosolutions International Event, the international exhibition dedicated to biosolutions, at Macfrut 2022 (Rimini Expo Center 4-6 May). Five technical tables are reserved exclusively for exhibitors and sponsors, led by field technicians who are experts in the main fruit and vegetable crops that use biosolutions and seeds. Each table hosts a group of speakers representing over 80% of the surfaces, capable of documenting the main emerging problems: defense, nutrition, market, climate change and seeds.

More in detail, the first day of the fair, Wednesday 4 May, starts at 9.30 with table tomatoes, peppers and aubergines. The technicians Giovanni Nicotra, Alessia Conte , Gianfranco Siclari and Alessandro Montanarella tackle the topic. The needs and problems of over 90% of the hectares of the table crops will be represented. In the afternoon at 2.30 pm focus on cucumber, courgette, melon and watermelon, together with Ilaria Orsi , Aniello Bacco , Riccardo Astolfi and Giovanni Nicotra. In the meeting the needs and problems of over 80% of the hectares of the table crops will be represented.

The second day (May 5) is entirely dedicated to horticulture and opens at 9.30 on lettuce and radicchio. Representing the needs and problems of over 90% of the hectares of the crops of the speakers, Gigi Portolano, Moreno Castagna, Alessia Conte and Franco Zecchin talk about them. Cabbage is the vegetable in the center of the afternoon (2.30 pm), together with Tiziano Biancari, Edoardo Silvestri, Rocco De Ruggieri. The table will represent the needs and problems of over 90% of the hectares of crops of those present. Friday 6 May at 9.30 spotlights on onion, carrots and artichoke. The technicians Stefano Campagna, Tiziano Biancari, Emilio Carmosino, Giuseppe Quartarone, Michele Dilucia and Franco Zecchin talk about it. The needs and problems of over 90% of the hectares of the Table's crops will be represented.