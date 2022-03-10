Berlin Packaging continues to grow in North America

Berlin Packaging, a Chicago-based packaging service provider, has announced the acquisition of United Bottles & Packaging, a Canada-based distributor of high-quality glass bottles and closures for the Food & Beverage industry. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, United Bottles & Packaging supplies bottles and closures for alcoholic beverages such as wine, spirits, beer and cider, as well as a wide selection of bottles and closures for food and soft drinks. The company also offers customers a range of value-added services such as custom shapes, molds, boxes and caps. In addition, it follows a recycling program that involves the collection and disposal of expired beverages and empty containers.

"We share the same core values with the company: high quality products, fast delivery, tailor-made solutions and a dedication to sustainability. We look forward to building a bright future together", said Rick Brandt, CEO of Berlin Packaging Americas.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to our organization. Access to our partner's vast resources and customized products will allow us to better serve our customers, develop our business and provide more growth opportunities for our employees", said Jacques Dalpé, president of United Bottles & Packaging.

This is the third acquisition of Berlin Packaging in Canada since 2020. Both the staff of the companies and the operating locations will not change as a result of the transaction.