Monini is the extra virgin oil most purchased by Italians

Monini, a Spoleto-based company, wins a place at the top of the 2021 rankings for the sale of extra virgin olive oil in Italy, by value and by volume. From the surveys carried out for the oil market of our country by Iri - Information Resources Srl, there is, in fact, an affirmation of the Umbrian brand that sees extra virgin olive oil at the top of purchases by Italians.

In 2021, 16.8 million liters of oil were sold in our country by the Umbrian producer for a total value of around 76.4 million euros. The company's affirmation is also confirmed by the focus on the Monini Classico brand, which is the best-selling brand in Italy. Real core business of the company, sales of the product amounted to 12.4 million liters for a total value of 51.4 million euros. Further indications emerge from the surveys carried out by Nielsen IQ, which highlight other preferences of Italians. According to the institute, this is “the brand with the highest sales in the flavored segment of the extra virgin olive oil category”.

"The numbers of a still difficult year like 2021 sanction a recognition by the Italians that fills us with pride because they reward our production choices and loyalty to our roots as an Italian family business, but projected towards an international dimension because it operates in more than 60 countries in the world”, says president Zefferino Monini.

Consumers therefore demonstrate their confidence in a company with a consolidated turnover of 159 million euros in 2021, with an export share of 48%, which employs 139 people and produces an annual average of about 35 million liters of oil, of which 84.5% extra virgin. In 2021 the company broke all records for prizes won, with 13 first places and the award to the Monocultivar Coratina Bio of the award as "Best Organic" of the Lodo 2021/2022 Guide.