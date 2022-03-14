Sigep 2022: Julius Meinl kicks off the celebrations for its 160th anniversary

Julius Meinl returns to Rimini from 12 to 16 March for the 43rd edition of the international exhibition of ice cream, pastry, artisan bakery and coffee in an important year: the 160th anniversary of the historic Austrian roasting company with a productive heart in Italy. The company presents its flagship products and the Coffee Tour project at the fair, which kicks off the celebrations for its anniversary.

It is a contest that will see the best cafes and pastry shops of the peninsula compete against each other with sacher and cappuccino cakes. From May to September, Italy's master pastry chefs and baristas will have an opportunity to highlight their talent and revive the atmosphere of the Viennese cafes in the main Italian squares. On 1 October, on the occasion of the International Coffee Day, the grand final will be held: the winners of the various stages will compete once again in front of exceptional judges, such as the Italian Coffee Trainer of the Italian Academy of Coffee Masters, Gianni Cocco and the master pastry chefs of the Ampi- academy of Italian master pastry chefs. They will be the ones to decree the coffee and pastry champions, together with Jacopo Indelicato, Brand Ambassador Julius Meinl and Cristiano Tomei, starred chef.

Many prizes are up for grabs for the winners, starting with a supply of free coffee for six months and the excellent equipment of La Marzocco and Fiorenzato on loan for use, while for the team, the pastry chef and the barista , as a gift a weekend in Vienna to discover the origins of the company and the history and charm of Viennese cafes.

The return in attendance at Sigep 2022 is also an opportunity to get to know the iconic Julius Meinl blend, which is renewed and becomes 1862 Vienna: a blend of selected 100% Arabica beans from Africa and America Latina. The mention in Vienna is intended as a tribute to the culture of Viennese cafes, in great ferment in the years in which the company was born, in 1862. The renewed blend was awarded the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute for its aroma. intense, harmonious taste and golden cream.

The Julius Meinl The Originals project also continues, created to celebrate the craftsmanship and origin of the beans, a sustainable production in all steps, from the plant to the cup. The new mono-origin Jamaica Blue Mountain is presented for the first time at Sigep: 100% Arabica coffee from Clifton Mount, the oldest coffee plantation in the world to operate continuously, characterized by a particularly fertile soil where Arabica plants grow that give aromas with fruity scents to the coffee beans.