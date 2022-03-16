Sigep expands to China

"Business is also an intelligent cooperation". With these words Gerald Böse, president and CEO of Koelnmesse, commented on the important strategic partnership between Italian Exhibition Group and the Cologne fair which led, as a first result, to the organization of Sigep China. On the basis of the Sigep memorandum of understanding, the IEG event held every year at the Rimini fair and which represents the excellence of made in Italy for the ice cream, pastry and bakery, chocolate and coffee supply chains, will extend to worldwide locations where editions of the Koelnmesse food fairs ´powered by Anuga, the world's leading event for the food and beverage industry, are scheduled. It will also look to potentially profitable new markets for both IEG and Koelnmesse.

And just yesterday, as part of the 43rd edition of Sigep, running until today, the first stage of this new, important business opportunity for the whole world of sweet foodservice was presented. The CEO of IEG, Corrado Peraboni , and Gerald Böse, signed the letter of intent after having illustrated, in a press conference, the first appointment resulting from the agreement: the one that will be held at the baptism of Sigep China, the international fair of the South of China dedicated to ice cream, pastry, bakery, coffee scheduled from 19-21 April 2023 in the city of Shenzhen, at the World Exhibition & Convention Center. It will be positioned with Anufood China - powered by Anuga, Koelnmesse´s leading food event in southern China.

"With this agreement, Sigep, which is one of our flagship events, will enhance its mission as the flagship of Made in Italy food in the world - said Corrado Peraboni - starting, together with Koelnmesse, from China, which is the first outlet market in the world for Italian exports. Made in Italy, which according to Istat reached a turnover of 500 billion euros at the end of August 2021, recorded a double-digit increase with Beijing, equal to almost 20%".

"Just a few weeks after signing the global strategic partnership with IEG, we are very pleased to further expand our cooperation in China with Sigep. This allows us to offer our Chinese customers a wide range of on-site services and to intensify the collaboration with them, even in times of covid-related restrictions on entry into Europe", explained Gerald Böse.

"There are signs of interest in the consumption of artisanal ice cream from China also in the segment of Italian ice cream parlors", added Francesco Santa, International Business Development Director of IEG.

The task of illustrating the details of Sigep China was entrusted to Flavia Marelli , IEG's Group Exhibition manager. "At the center of an economically very interesting area, defined as the Silicon valley of China, Sigep China aims to involve 5000 operators of the sweet foodservice, replicating the historic areas of Sigep, namely ice cream, pastry, bakery, and the worlds of chocolate. and coffee".