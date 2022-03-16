La Doria: 2021 revenues up slightly

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The 2021 consolidated revenues of La Doria amounted to € 866 million, an increase of 2.1% compared to the 848 million of 2020. The best performance was achieved in the sauces area, with an increase of 10.7%. The “Legumes and vegetables line” and the “other lines” grew slightly (+ 1% respectively), while the revenues of the “Tomato derivatives line” and the “Fruit line” remained substantially stable. Overall,...