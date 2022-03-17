Macfrut 2022 presented in Colombia

The 2022 edition of Macfrut was presented in Colombia. Theater of the event was the VI edition of the forum on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) held in Antioquia, promoted by the Iila (Italian-Latin American international organization) with the support of Italian cooperation and in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Medellin and the Government of Antioquia.

Over 200 delegates were present at the event representing 19 countries of Latin America and Italy, in the presence of the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez. The aim of the three-day event was to consolidate relations between Italian and Latin American small and medium-sized enterprises for sustainable regional development.

In this context, President Renzo Piraccini presented the 39th edition of Macfrut scheduled at the Rimini Expo Center from 4 to 6 May next. Also present was the director of Cesena Fiera, as well as president of the Cermac Consortium, Enrico Turoni.

The meeting marked the consolidation of relations between Colombia and the international fruit and vegetable fair, in a long-standing relationship that saw the South American State as a partner country in the 2018 edition of Macfrut, while the Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain was a partner country in Expo Agrofuturo in Medellin in 2019.