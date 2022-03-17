Böse (Koelnmesse): "We develop our business with the Rimini Fair"

The partnership signed in January between Anuga, the largest trade fair dedicated to food at the Cologne fair, and Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group), the holding that manages the Rimini and Vicenza fairs, takes off. In particular, the first opportunity will be the development of Sigep China (see EFA News article of 15-3-22 ), a very important international edition of Sigep to be held in Shenzhen, China in April 2023, with the collaboration of Anuga who simultaneously will hold its international fair in the same location.

Sigep, the Ieg event held every year at the Rimini fair and which represents the excellence of made in Italy for the artisan ice cream, pastry and bakery, chocolate and coffee supply chains, will in fact extend to worldwide locations where they are on the calendar editions of the Koelnmesse food fairs "powered by Anuga", the world's leading event for the food and beverage industry. The announcement of the international edition was made on the occasion of the 43rd edition of Sigep, held from 12 until 16 March 2022 at the Rimini Fair.

On the international edition EFA News he interviewed Gerald Böse , president and CEO of Koelnmesse: "It is also a big step for Koelnmesse once again, in one of our most important markets, namely Italy. As you well know in Anuga and Ism o at Anuga Food Tech in Cologne we have many many exhibitors and long-standing relationships with Italian investors. I believe that together with Sigep we will be able to further develop our global business. We are doing it starting from China, together and for the first time. This is really a unique offer for the Chinese market and we chose Shenzhen because it is the most dynamic region in China with the largest number of consumers. It is already an international place where many people live for study or work, very open to new food trends, and food trends from Europe are always the best. Italy therefore has a lot to offer and now Sigep will also open its doors to new consumers", he comments

Anuga is the largest player in the world, why this partnership with a smaller player like Rimini is important?

"The Rimini fair is not small, I think it is very specialized and I believe that Sigep is a niche fair. If Anuga offers the entire range of finished food products, Sigep can in turn offer truly special products at this exhibition of the food that will also appeal to new visitor groups. This is why Anufood China, powered by Anuga and Sigep China is a perfect match", concluded Böse.