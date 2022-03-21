Orsero: acquisitions in sight?

Orsero "is concretely thinking of an important growth also for external lines": declared Matteo Colombini, Co-ceo and CFO of Orsero, on the occasion of the presentation of the 2021 results, communicated to the market a few days ago. "On the financial front - specified Colombini - the significant improvements in the management of working capital should be emphasized, which, combined with the cash generation of operational management, allows us to have a very solid balance sheet that allows us to concretely think about an important growth for external lines".

The group, leader in the production and distribution of fruit and vegetables, closed 2021 with total revenues of approximately 1.1 billion euros, up 2.7% compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was equal to 53 million euros (+ 9.3%) with an improving EBIDA margin of 4.9%. Net profit was 18.5 million (+ 50.9%) while the net financial position was 84.3 million, an improvement compared to 103.3 million as of December 30, 2020.

The board of directors will propose to the shareholders' meeting the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.30 per share. CEO Raffaella Orsero commented: "We are very satisfied with the excellent results achieved in 2021 which confirm the soundness of our strategic plan and allow us to confidently aim to reach the even more ambitious goals defined for 2022".