Granarolo returns to the fair in Italy and around the world

Granarolo SpA finally returns to participate, after two years of absence, in some of the most important international fairs in the agri-food sector scheduled for 2022 in Europe, Asia and the Americas. By leveraging typically Italian quality products and overseeing the entire production chain, the Group's participation in international fairs resumes and continues the commercial development plan to support the internationalization process, with the aim of presenting the most distinctive ranges of products, increasingly characterized by the search for high standards of safety, quality and authenticity made in Italy, as well as the latest innovations in the Granarolo portfolio linked to new consumption trends and the new needs of consumers in Italy and abroad: healthy, dairy free, snacking, organic and the goodness of tradition.

These are currently the confirmed appointments that will see the participation of the company in the course of 2022: Ife - The International Food & Drink Event London, UK 21 - 23 March; Sandwich and Snack Show Paris France 30 - 31 March; Marca Bologna 12 - 13 April; Bakery China Shanghai 26 - 29 April; Cibus Parma 3 - 6 May; Summer Fancy Food Show New York 12 - 14 June; Sial Paris Paris 15 - 19 October.

The presence of Granarolo also follows the recent strategic operations carried out by the Group in a foreign key: the acquisition of 100% of Calabro Cheese Corp, (see EFA News article of 25-10-21), a US company founded in 1953 that produces and markets fresh dairy products, in particular ricotta, mozzarella and burrata, recognized as one of the best fresh cheese producers in the United States, having ranked 4 of its products in the top positions of the American Cheese Society, and that of Mario Costa SpA, ( see article EFA News of 20-10-21) historic company producing Dop gorgonzola with more than 100 years of history. For Granarolo, sales abroad in 2021 represented 37% of the total, growing year on year, making it one of the main players in the export of Italian dairy products around the world.