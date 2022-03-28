Today, March 28, the Beer & Food Attraction at Rimini Fiera hosted the 11th International Horeca Meeting of the Italgrob Federation. The first Italgrob Censis report was presented which takes stock of the economic and social value of Horeca distribution in the post Covid.

The new beginning of the Italian out of home starts from Rimini and in particular from the Horeca congress, an exclusive event of the Italgrob Federation, held today March 28, 2022 at the Beer&Food Attraction. In this setting was also presented the first Italgrob Censis report that takes stock of the economic and social value of Horeca distribution in the post-Covid era, an unprecedented and in-depth study of the out-of-home market that analyzes the new needs of consumers and identifies the development drivers of a strategic sector.

The top executives of trade associations, Food & Beverage producers and public establishments attended the congress, together with the president of Italgrob Antonio Portaccio and the managing director of Italian Exhibition Group, Corrado Peraboni. These include Micaela Pallini, president of Federvini and Giangiacomo Pierini, president of Assobibe.

How has the pandemic changed the relationship of Italians with outside the home? Here is the question at the center of the Italgrob-Censis report on the economic and social value of the Horeca distribution which, starting from the opinions, behavior and expectations of Italians, establishes an elementary truth: despite the prohibitions, closures and restrictions of the pandemic two-year period, away from home is and it will be a constitutive component of the Italian lifestyle. In the story of the great nostalgia for conviviality outside the home experienced in these two years, of the unprecedented opportunities opened by digital for consumers and companies in the sector, of the centrality of the outdoors for subjective well-being, the quality of collective life and local development, the report shines a light on the economic and social value of Horeca distribution, an indispensable link between the manufacturing industries and the myriad of places of conviviality highly appreciated by citizens.

In the last two years, 68.2% of Italians (and 78.1% of young people) have missed the moments of conviviality usually spent in public places. 71.1% of the population stated that they will return with the same or greater frequency to have breakfast outside the home in bars or pastry shops, 68.9% will return to eat in restaurants or trattorias, 65.9% will return to having aperitifs and aperitifs in wine bars, wine bars or brasseries. 21.7% (40.9% of young people) intend to frequent the places of conviviality more. Today 88.4% already have lunch or dinner in public establishments and 64.5% meet with friends and colleagues for an aperitif.

3,800 companies, more than 60,000 employees and a turnover of 17 billion euros before the pandemic: these are the numbers of the Horeca distribution sector. A platform that connects the food & beverage industries with the more than 300,000 public establishments in the area, making conviviality outside the home possible every day, which improves the quality of life of people and gives economic and social impetus to the territories.

Also according to the report, 89.1% of Italians consider the places outside the home an important source of work and income, and a stimulus for the activity of local businesses. For 88.3%, the presence of a network of bars, cafes, pastry shops, wine bars and restaurants is important to ensure the good quality of life, making the territories vital and open to relationality. 68.8% are convinced that the presence of public establishments makes places even safer and more accessible. 67.3% (74.8% of young people) believe that the very presence of the clubs allows them to better organize the nightlife, avoiding its degeneration. Instead, the absence of public establishments condemns the territories to economic decline and social degradation.

"We need interventions to support consumption outside the home, reduction of the tax wedge and cancellation of the new taxes expected in a few months. But also the reduction of VAT on food to support consumption in this inflationary phase", Pierini told to EFA News microphones. "The sector is still suffering from the annus horribilis of lockdowns and stricter restrictions, which closed with a -40% compared to 2019. According to our surveys, in the Horeca channel the sector recovered only a part in 2021 compared to the period pre-pandemic: for some products 2021 still marked -24% compared to 2019", he continued. "If we could put the hopes of raising our heads this year, the high bills and the soaring cost of raw materials further distance the horizon of a recovery", he added. "In this context, relaunching consumption outside the home is vital for our sectors, also through the reduction of the tax wedge and the cancellation of the new taxes expected in a few months". Fundamental, for Assobibe, is a structured plan of interventions to support companies, which have emerged from two extremely hard pandemic years.

Portaccio's thoughts is along the same lines, and we asked him about the role played by collaboration between the players in the supply chain. "It is necessary to become aware that we must all organize ourselves in order to present a united front to the institutions, but also to the points of sale. Individually, we risk being ineffective, inefficient and, as often happens, if we remain alone, we remain isolated", he concluded.