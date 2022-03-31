Protein flour for bakery products is born from beer waste

Thanks to an innovative patented process (HSCD - High Speed Cold Dryer) that allows the resulting products of distillates and fermented products to be transformed into flour, the start-up Circular Food has officially entered the circular economy market with Ley, a new flour obtained from the beer thresher that recovers the production waste from the breweries, until now treated as organic waste or destined for feed.

Thus restoring dignity to these waste, an excellent whole and protein beer flour is born, with a high fiber content (52%), with a characteristic toasted flavor that makes it ideal as a base for the production of baked goods: pasta, bread sticks and savory snacks low in gluten and high in fiber and vegetable protein. Ley products are also respectful of the environment: the circular, sustainable and cooperative approach adopted by Circular food with large and small breweries allows to reduce the high waste that characterizes the world of food production with a respectful attitude towards the environment and people.

The innovation lies not only in the idea, already laudable in itself, of giving a second life to the malted barley residues that fermentation has not transformed into beer, but also in the use of technologically advanced systems capable of radically changing the traditional production model reducing production times and enhancing the organoleptic qualities of the product, while keeping its nutritional values intact. All with a saving of 60% of the energy needs, a reduced CO2 impact, the recovery of the extracted water, the absence of the use of fossil fuels.

The circular economy of the start-up of Castelfranco Veneto (TV) in Italy, begins from the territory. In order to be processed within the following 24 hours and to guarantee the freshness and wholesomeness of the product, in the current start-up phase the thresher is entirely collected at the local breweries. The products obtained with this flour are made by local ovens and producers selected for the quality of production and respect for the environment. The initial production capacity allows the company to position itself in small-medium size distribution chains with the aim, in the immediate future, of entering the world of large-scale distribution.