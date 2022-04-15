Poultry industry: everything is ready for the Poultry Forum&B2B

The press conference for the presentation of the first edition of Poultry Forum & B2B will be held in Rome on Wednesday 20 April at 11.00 at the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies, three days of meetings, business and focus on the poultry sector which will take place in Rimini from 4 to 6 May. The event will be held simultaneously with Macfrut 2022, the fruit and vegetable fair.

The press conference will be in attendance in the Clemente room of the ministry and will see the interventions of: Renzo Piraccini, president of Fieravicola, Stefano Gagliardi, director of Assoavi, Lara Sanfrancesco , director of Unaitalia, Fabio del Bravo of the Ismea institute, Alessandro Apolito of Coldiretti.

The conclusions will be by Undersecretary Battistoni.