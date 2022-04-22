ShopFully acquires Tiendeo

ShopFully, an Italian tech company and European player in the Drive To Store, already owner of the DoveConveni, PromoQui and VolantinoFacile marketplaces, has finalized the acquisition of 100% of Tiendeo, a Spanish company based in Barcelona specializing in the digitization of catalogs and flyers. The operation establishes the creation of a group with a team in 12 countries, a network of 45 million active users and over 400 partners between retailers and brands.

The acquisition supports the Italian company's strategic expansion plan in assuming a leading position within the Drive To Store at a European and international level. In fact, although 80% of sales take place in stores and 70% of retail growth in the next few years is expected through the physical channel, 75% of consumer goods purchasing decisions in Europe are now made by the consumer through digital channels. The company's mission is to fill this gap between digital decisions and in-store purchases, connecting millions of consumers around the world with stores near their home, saving them time and money, and helping retailers and brands drive sales in brick-and-mortar stores. The objective is therefore to move from a local communication to consumers mainly on paper, which currently provides, in Europe alone, investments for over 12.6 billion euros, to a digital model, with significant advantages in economic terms and environmental impact.

“ShopFully has recorded an important growth trend over the years, both organic and through external lines and aims to connect more and more consumers in Europe and in the world with the shops near their home through its technology. With this acquisition, we accelerate our path and aim to create even greater value for consumers and partners”, comments Stefano Portu, CEO and Founder of the tech company.