More than a thousand new products at Cibus

Almost a thousand new products will be on display at Cibus, the reference event for the Italian agri-food sector scheduled at Fiere di Parma from 3 to 6 May 2022, ready to be launched on the domestic and foreign markets. These are products that, responding to consumer demand, focus on the areas of health products, the search for taste also through new mixes of ingredients, the tradition of typical local products, eco-sustainable packaging, animal welfare. In the stands it will therefore be possible to find cold-pressed olive oils, cured meats with less fat and salt, cold-made pesto, lactose-free cheeses, veggie burgers, a wide range of niche products, “ready to cook” offers.

One hundred of these products, intended for both the retail and the Horeca channels, will be exhibited in the “Cibus Innovation Corner” area, located in Hall 8, divided by sectors: taste & ingredients, packaging, sustainability, territoriality. In general, the attention of the food industries to health and well-being remains strong, as well as to the demand for organic and vegan products, following the long wave of the pandemic emergency.

A few examples: maltagliatelle with red lentils and brown rice; organic bean and pea meatballs, baked in the oven; toasted legume snacks, without preservatives; a snack with fresh fruit smoothie and chocolate-covered rice cakes; salami without preservatives, with long maturation; vegetable chicken cutlets; Parma ham from pigs fed with oilseeds rich in Omega 3; gluten-free pasta made with brown rice and Spirulina algae; anchovy fillets with 25% less salt, packed in organic seed oil.

The search for taste remains an absolute imperative, just think of: veal cheek braised in Barolo, vacuum-cooked; chocolate pralines with a blue cheese core, that is, with molds; cooked ham with black truffle; caskets with gorgonzola and pink chocolate for the fillings; Marsala glaze for sweet and savory dishes. Packaging is increasingly eco-sustainable and compostable: organic chocolate wrappers based on compostable corn starch; the Panbauletto with 58% less plastic, packaged without tray, with open and close strap; aperitif sauces with - 40% plastic and -65% cardboard and packaging.

The complete list of new products, with photos and descriptions, is available on the Cibus.it website