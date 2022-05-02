Cibus: all ready for the great return

Cibus 2022, organized by Fiere di Parma and Federalimentare, opens tomorrow Tuesday 3 May in Parma. The fair will be inaugurated by Stefano Patuanelli , Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies and by Manlio Di Stefano, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs. The edition returns in the ordinary forms and dates for the first time after the pandemic (the frequency is biennial and the 2020 edition had been canceled. In 2021 a limited extraordinary edition was organized. In a context necessarily conditioned by Covid limitations). The event is organized by Fiere di Parma and Federalimentare.

About three thousand exhibiting companies will present their products to economic operators, one thousand of these innovative, ready to be placed on the markets. Cibus 2022 will see the return of foreign buyers from the United States of America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and some Asian countries. The Horeca the Hub Area, the Cibus Innovation Corner with one hundred new products selected by a jury of experts and the Innovation Hub, with innovative Start Ups, will be open at the fair. There will also be dozens of conferences attended by representatives of Industry, Agriculture, Distribution and the political world.

The off-show "Cibus Off" will be held in the center of Parma with tastings, exhibitions and debates. It will open on May 3 at 6 pm with the inauguration of the exhibition of artistic photographs “Art Save The Food”, curated by Claudio Composti and co-organized by Fiere di Parma and Mia Fair in the Monumental Complex of the Monastery of San Paolo.

Finally, thanks to the Cibus Food Saving program, Banco Alimentare volunteers will recover the products that the exhibiting companies, at the end of the event, choose to save from waste by donating them.