New plant for DS Smith in Italy
The Castelfranco Emila site will be operative by June 2022
The market in Italy has grown by more than 20% since 2013, as a result of the progressive development of e-commerce, the expansion of traditional food & beverage markets, the importance of the fruit & vegetable segment, and the replacement of unsustainable packaging materials. Corrugated cardboard packaging is an essential product, vital for most industries to pack, protect, ship, present their products...
