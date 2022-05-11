Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Campari Group acquires the Picon brand
Among the market leaders of bitter aperitifs in France
Campari Group today announces the signing and simultaneous completion of an agreement with Diageo for the acquisition of the Picon brand and related activities. Created in 1837 by Gaétan Picon, the product is a traditional French bittersweet aperitif, with an orange flavor. Prepared from a base of herbs and fresh, then dried oranges, it is currently available in two versions: Amer Club, a liqueur...
